What was supposed to be a high-profile wedding is now a matter of suspense and rumours. Weeks after India won the Women's World Cup, one of the main architects of the triumph, Smriti Mandhana, was to wed music composer Palash Muchhal on November 23. That did not take place. On the day of the wedding ceremony, Smriti's father, Shrinivas, fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital. The next day, even Palash was admitted to a hospital in Sangli (Smriti's hometown) and was later shifted to Mumbai. The cricketer's business manager announced that the wedding was postponed due to the health emergency.

What led to the intrigue of social media users was that Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account, though some casual photos of her with Palash still remain. Both Smriti's father and Palash have been discharged from the hospital, but the new wedding date is yet to be announced by the two families.

In the midst of this, social media is abuzz with Smriti and Palash updating their Instagram bio with the 'nazar' emoticon.

So Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal both updated their bio to

So everything is fine between them and all those rubbish theories gone to trash



Haters tried their best but trust is more powerful and said indirectly: Buri nazar walo ka muh kala#SmritiMandhana #PalashMuchhal pic.twitter.com/Jc6VldKWOz — Ranajoy Mitra (@RanajoyMitra5) November 28, 2025

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have stirred fresh buzz after both added the same ‘nazar' emoji (🧿) to their Instagram bios.



Amid reports of their wedding being called off, the matching update has sent social media into full speculation mode.



One emoji, endless questions. pic.twitter.com/Q2JPnVH40H — ICC Commentry (@INDCricketGuide) November 28, 2025

Members of the two families have since clarified that the postponement is strictly due to the health emergencies.

Team India star Jemimah Rodrigues, meanwhile, has pulled out of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to be with Smriti in this hour of need, making many wonder what's cooking behind the scenes.

Palash's mother, Amita, is hopeful of the wedding taking place soon.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Amita admitted that both Smriti and Palash are in pain over what happened on the day of the wedding. Amita had even planned a special welcome for Smriti after the Indian women's cricket team star's marriage with Palash was completed.

Though unforeseen circumstances have forced the two families to postpone the pending rituals, Amita is confident that the wedding will take place soon.

"Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain... Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome... Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi."