One of the most loved cricketers in the country, Smriti Mandhana, shared heartbreaking news on social media, as she ended the suspense around her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal. Smriti confirmed that the wedding has been called off, but refused to delve into details, keeping the behind-the-scenes discussion private to herself and Palash. While Mandhana explicitly requested privacy, her statement and a corresponding announcement from Muchhal haven't stopped fans from speculating what led to the couple drifting apart in this manner, especially as the two were just hours away from tying the nuptial knot before things went south.

The initial postponement of the wedding - originally scheduled for November 23, 2025 - was triggered by a significant and unforeseen health crisis. On the very morning of the wedding, Smriti's father, Shriniwas Mandhana, experienced a sudden health scare, displaying symptoms consistent with a heart-related issue and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors attributed the collapse, which included elevated cardiac enzymes, potentially due to the intense physical and mental stress of the wedding preparations.

The shock wave continued when, shortly thereafter, Palash Muchhal himself was briefly hospitalised, reportedly due to stress and exhaustion resulting from the unfolding situation. These dual medical emergencies forced the families to postpone the ceremony indefinitely, though members of the two families continued to stress that pending ceremonies would resume once the health scares were fully averted.

The Incessant Rumours

What happened during this period of break, however, left fans absolutely stunned. While health was the official reason for the delay, public discourse was quickly overtaken by unverified but persistent rumours concerning Palash's personal conduct.

Allegations of infidelity and flirtatious digital communication with other individuals began to circulate widely on social media platforms, though Palash's family continued to deny them as 'baseless'.

The speculation intensified after Mandhana's inner circle seemingly signalled a rift, with the Indian cricket team star deciding to delete all pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivities from her social media accounts. Several of her teammates and friends did the same, intensifying the rumours of health issues not being the primary motive behind the development.

The simultaneous statements confirming the separation, released by both Mandhana and Muchhal, highlighted the impossibility of continuing the relationship amid the intense scrutiny and internal turmoil. While Mandhana's focus was on securing privacy and returning her attention to cricket - her "higher purpose" - Muchhal's statement addressed the external pressure directly.

Muchhal confirmed he had chosen to "move on" and "step back" from the personal relationship, while condemning the "baseless rumours" that spread during this difficult period, even stating his team would pursue legal action against defamatory content. Regardless of the veracity of the rumours, the combination of a devastating health crisis and the explosion of public speculation proved too great for the relationship to sustain its trajectory toward marriage.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were first introduced in 2019 through mutual friends in Mumbai's creative circles. True to Mandhana's private nature, they kept their bond largely away from the public eye for years. Their relationship was only made official in July 2024, and the couple celebrated their engagement shortly before the scheduled wedding date. Unfortunately, their relationship reached an abrupt and widely-discussed conclusion.