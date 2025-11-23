Indian cricketing stalwart Smriti Mandhana is all set to tie the knot with music director Palash Muchhal on November 23. Over the past few days, social media has been flooded by the couple's pre-wedding festivities. From the videos of Haldi celebrations to a friendly cricket match between the teams led by the groom and the bride, some mesmerising scenes have unfolded ahead of the big day. Now, a stunning video has emerged on social media, showcasing Smriti and Palash performing a perfectly choreographed dance.

In the video, Smriti could be seen putting a garland around Palash's neck, with the latter bowing in front of the Indian women's team opening batter. Seeing Smriti, usually considered an introvert, own the stage in such a manner, the Indian cricketing spectrum was left scratching its heads.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash muchhal dancing together pic.twitter.com/cIFvv3WkCl — JosD92 (@JosD92official) November 22, 2025

Members of the Indian women's cricket team also performed on the occasion.

oh my god smriti's girl gang performed for her pic.twitter.com/1MzVGpycCD — IWCT WORLD CHAMPIONS (@mandyyc0re) November 22, 2025

The pre-wedding festivities continue:

The Engagement: The couple officially confirmed their engagement in a fun and unconventional manner last week. Smtiti shared a viral Instagram reel featuring her and teammates like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil dancing, subtly revealing her ring in the final frame. Muchhal followed up with a heartfelt video of his surprise proposal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the same venue where India won the Women's ODI World Cup recently.

Haldi and Mehendi: The pre-wedding rituals were full of energy and colour. The Haldi ceremony saw Smriti, dressed in a bright yellow outfit, dancing and celebrating with her 'team bride' teammates, including Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Radha Yadav. The Mehendi ceremony featured Smriti in a stunning purple ensemble.

The Cricket Match: In a playful twist, the wedding festivities even included a friendly cricket match where 'Team Groom' led by Muchhal faced off against 'Team Bride' captained by Smriti. 'Team Bride' took the win, adding a fitting sporting flair to the celebrations.