Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has sparked widespread curiosity after removing all her Instagram posts related to her wedding. The development comes at an emotionally challenging time, with her father Shrinivas and even Palash Mucchal being hospitalised due to health issues. Palash has been discharged. What caught fans' attention was that Mandhana deleted all the wedding and engagement related content, including her proposal video. Close friends and teammates like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil have also taken down the announcement video.

In the last few days, Mandhana's social media activity has been closely tracked, especially because of her wedding. All wedding posts, engagement announcements, reels, and the proposal video have disappeared. However, earlier casual photos with Palash remain intact on her Instagram. Jemimah Rodrigues deleting the engagement video further fuelled the discussions.

Alongside these online changes, both Mandhana's father and Palash Mucchal have been hospitalised which has worried their supporters. As of now, the family has stated that Mr. Mandhana's condition is stable and under observation, offering a small measure of relief during this difficult time. The wedding management officially informed the media that yesterday's ceremony has been called off. It is not yet known when the wedding festivities will resume.

"Today in the morning when he was having breakfast, Smriti Mandana's father, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana, got unwell. We waited for a while. We thought that maybe it's normal, he will be fine. But he was getting worse. So we thought, let's not take any risk, so we called an ambulance and took him to the hospital. Now he is under observation," Smriti's manager had said yesterday.

"You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until her father gets well, this marriage, which was supposed to happen today, is indefinitely postponed. Now he is under observation, and the doctor has said that he will have to stay in the hospital. And until he gets well, because we are also in shock, and we want him to recover soon," he had added.

The couple and their families have requested privacy as they focus on the health and recovery of Srinivas Mandhana.

Smriti and Palash were expected to tie the nuptial knot on November 23 in front of close family members and fans in Sangli, Maharashtra. Many members of the Women's World Cup-winning Indian cricket team were with Smriti during the wedding celebrations.