Through the course of her career, Smriti Mandhana has become the face of women's cricket and one of the flagbearers of Indian cricket on the global stage. Mandhana recently achieved the record of being the player with the most runs in women's international cricket. But her highs have also been mixed with some lows, be it on or off the field. However, in a recent interview, Mandhana revealed that she does not like to dwell on anything for more than 30 minutes, and said that she does not relate herself to sadness.

"I don't relate myself to crying or sadness. I don't know why, it's very weird, but there would be people around me crying about something, and I would have an extremely practical approach to that," Mandhana said, speaking on Raj Shamani's 'Figuring Out' podcast.

When asked whether Mandhana does cry herself, the Indian cricket superstar revealed that she does so at times, but mostly when she's by herself or around people she is comfortable with.

"Maybe (in) bathrooms sometimes... bathrooms and showers sometimes, and maybe in front of one or two people," she revealed.

When asked when was the last time Mandhana cried, she gave an interesting response.

"I cry for movies. I don't cry for my real life. If I watch a movie, I cry. I was watching 'Musafir Cafe' and it got me happy-emotional and I cried. That's the last time I cried," she said.

Mandhana also revealed the cricket-related moments that left her feeling down.

"In a bathroom sometimes, while taking a shower. Some matches hurt you. Dubai (T20 World Cup 2024) really hurt me. This World Cup (T20 World Cup 2026) we couldn't make the semis, that hurt me. I didn't necessarily cry, but it hurt me," Mandhana revealed.

Much like in 2026, India had also failed to make the semi-finals at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, which was held at the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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