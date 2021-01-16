Skipper Joe Root on Saturday became the second-fastest England batsman to score 8,000 runs in the longest format of the game. The right-handed batsman reached the milestone in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. Root surpassed former opener, Alastair Cook, to achieve the feat in 178 innings. Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen (176) is still the fastest English batsman to reach 8,000 Test runs.

Root, who became the seventh England batsman to achieve the feat, is also the first batsman from his country to hit a double century in Sri Lanka.

Prior to this knock, Pietersen had hit 151 in Sri Lanka in 2012 and that knock was the highest score by an England batsman in Sri Lanka until the skipper scored a double ton to rewrite the record books.

On Friday, Root smashed his 18th century to give the visitors the upper hand in the match after bundling Sri Lanka out for 135 in the first innings. England were at 320/4 at the end of play on day two before persistent rain hampered the course of play.

However, on day three, wickets kept falling from the other end while Root stood tall against the Sri Lankan bowling attack. The visitors were finally dismissed on 421.