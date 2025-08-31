India and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh has shared an incident that involved a heartwarming gesture by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. While talking about it, Rinku revealed how kind the co-owner of KKR was to him. This happened after the star batter was not picked in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad and was rather kept in the list of reserves. Rinku needed to go to Mumbai due to some visa work. Coincidentally, Shah Rukh also happened to be going to Mumbai around that time in his charter flight. The Bollywood superstar offered Rinku to join him and the latter got a moment to cherish for a lifetime.

Rinku, while talking about the incident on RevSportz, also revealed that he was initially shy and hesitant to travel with Shah Rukh, but added that he could also not deny the actor.

"I didn't get selected and was in standby. I had to go (Kolkata to Mumbai) for a visa. Sir (Shah Rukh Khan) also had to go the next day. My flight was confirmed, and Sir was informed, as was Pooja ma'am (SRK manager Pooja Dadlani). So, she asked me to go with him. I was terrified that if I had to go alone with him, I wouldn't know how to handle things. I thought, 'What am I going to talk to him?'. I told them no because I was shy. Sir then asked me, so I couldn't do anything (say no again)," said Rinku.

"I was in his car, and my season wasn't going well. He told me 'People know you like they know me'. I told him, 'Sir, what are you talking about? It's not possible.' Everyone in the world knows you; they have come to know me now. He motivated me a lot. I sat on a chartered flight for the first time. Those two hours were fascinating," he added.

Rinku has been playing for KKR since Indian Premier League 2018. It is worth noting that he was the top-retention for the franchise ahead of IPL 2025 auction with a sum of Rs 13 crore.