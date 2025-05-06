Virat Kohli might be busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), but chatter around his off-the-field life rarely leaves social media. A mere 'like' from Kohli's account on a post about social media celebrity Avneet Kaur became the talk of the town a few days ago, prompting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India batter to issue clarification. After Kohli claimed that an Instagram algorithm mistake resulted in an interaction being recorded from his account, the social media chatter slowed down a little, before singer Rahul Vaidya stepped in. Vaidya shared a few stories on Instragram, mocking Virat's clarification about the interaction with a post regarding Avneet Kaur.

"Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho (I want to say that going forward, the algorithm might like many photos which I didn't do. So, the girls), please don't do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram's mistake, okay?"

Rahul further went on to claim that Kohli has blocked him on Instagram over the post, though that could also be an 'Instagram glitch', just as the RCB star had suggested himself.

"So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that too is an Instagram glitch, Virat Kohli didn't block me. Instagram k algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko ki, 'Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kardeti hoon'. Hain na (Instagram's algorithm told Virat Kohli, 'I'll block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf') Right?" He signed off.

Since his posts on Virat on social media, Rahul also became a target of the cricket icon's fans. Vaidya claimed that Kohli's fans have been abusing him on social media over the recent activities on the internet.

"Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!" He went on to express his anger over the abuse targeted at his family, saying, "And now you are abusing me that's fine but you are abusing my wife my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That's why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke (worthless) jokers."

That's very wrong guys... Family ko bhich me nhi lana chahiye.. Baaki apki mrzi..!!!



Dekhte h abb Rahul Vaidya ke kitne Million followers km honge..!!!

As of now 5.4Million ... pic.twitter.com/EWVuCNprPA — Ankit Choudhary (@Ankit7083) May 5, 2025

In a Zoom call, Rahul also claimed that though he is fan of Virat the cricketer, he 'doesn't endorse him as a human being'. He even said that his post about Virat-Avneet was only supposed to be a joke.

"Virat Kohli has blocked me for some reason. I am not even aware about the reason. I used to be his fan. I am still a fan of the cricketer, but I don't endorse him as a human being," he said.

In his clarification about the interaction with Avneet Kaur's post, Kohli had said: "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."