Shubman Gill's captaincy in the India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been lauded by all. When he became the skipper for the England Tour, Gill faced an acid test as big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin had already retired. There were apprehensions about the campaign in England, which further gathered wind after India went 2-1 down after the first three Tests. But the young Indian team, led by Gill, did not give up. They drew in Manchester before winning the final Test at The Oval in London.

Mohammad Kaif, former India star, said that it is highly likely that Gill will get the ODI captaincy too.

"He was such a calm captain. He led with composure under pressure. He will get the ODI captaincy as well because we don't know how long Rohit Sharma will continue as captain. Gill is ready to take over. He scores in white-ball. He has performed well as captain here in Tests and led from the front. When you go with a young team, you have to do both things – score with the bat and do well as captain. A brilliant tour for him overall," he said on his YouTube channel.

“Shubman Gill, as captain, created opportunities with both hands in this series. When he became captain, there were many questions as to why he was made captain, looking at his Test record. A young captain reached England under a lot of pressure with a young team. He answered with his bat and it came to a point where he was compared to breaking Sir Don Bradman's record. Such a strong comeback with the bat,” Kaif said.

Gill led from the front in his debut series as captain of India as he smashed 754 runs across 10 innings, including three centuries and a double ton. While Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket before the England tour, is the current ODI captain, Sunil Gavaskar also feels that if the selectors are looking at a new leader, it is the perfect time for them to appoint Gill.

"Rohit and Kohli are available for ODIs. They haven't been selected as of yet. Those things will be up to the selection committee. When the ODI series against Australia or the West Indies gets underway, it will be the perfect time to go for the Gill if the selectors want," Gavaskar said after the match.