Shubman Gill will be leading the Indian cricket team in the absence of Rohit Sharma for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. India will travel to Zimbabwe right after the T20 World Cup 2024 where they will play 5 T20I encounters between July 6-14. Most senior players like Rohit, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were rested for the series. The team comprises of a lot of cricketers who performed well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande receiving their maiden call-ups to the national team.

In the batting department, Gill was joined by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad as potential opening batters but all three cricketers have the capability to bat slightly lower down the batting order as well.

Abhishek Sharma, who had a brilliant run for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was included in the squad while Rinku Singh made a comeback after missing out on a berth in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel were selected as wicket-keeping options. When it comes to all-rounders, the selectors went with Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Nitish Reddy,

Ravi Bishnoi was the only specialist spinner who found a place in the 15-member squad.

Coming to the pace bowling department, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed - both fast bowlers who travelled with the T20 World Cup 2024 squad as reserves - were included in the team. Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande were the other two fast bowlers who will be travelling to Zimbabwe.

Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh were also reserves for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Advertisement

India's squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.