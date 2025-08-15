Former India batter Suresh Raina has urged the selectors to keep veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI setup, amid uncertainity over their future. Having already retired from Test cricket and T20Is, Rohit and Kohli last played for India during the Champions Trophy triumph in March earlier this year. Reports have been circulating for the past few weeks, stating that the selectors are not keen on retaining the two stalwarts beyond the upcoming ODI-leg of the tour of Australia.

However, Raina feels both Rohit and Kohli are crucial to India's ODI setup, as they can help groom the young players.

"Rohit and Virat's experience is very important. It's crucial for the seniors to stay involved with the juniors. Shubman (Gill) has done really well, but he needs players like Virat and Rohit," Raina told Telecom Asia Sport.

"They have won the Champions Trophy, they have won the World Cups. Virat won the last IPL also. For the astute leadership they have shown during their respective careers, they need to be part of the dressing room," he added.

Recently, Rohit rose to the number two spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters.

The 38-year-old Rohit, who has not played any competitive cricket since the 2025 IPL season, dethroned Babar Azam while moving a place up even as the Pakistani slipped to No. 3 after a string of low scores in the recently-concluded ODI series against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

With 756 rating points Rohit sits just behind India's Test captain Shubman Gill (784), who has retained the No. 1 position in the rankings.

Former captain Virat Kohli held the fourth position with 736 points.

Both Rohit and Kohli had announced their retirement from the Test format before the Indian team's tour of England but have expressed their willingness to carry on in the 50-over game.

India currently boast five players in the top 15 of the men's ODI batting rankings, with Shreyas Iyer in eighth place and KL Rahul in 15th position.

