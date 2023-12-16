India Women batter Shubha Satheesh was on Saturday ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing one-off Test against England due to a broken finger, and it also made her a doubtful starter for the Test match against Australia starting here next week. India will face Australia in a one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21 to 24. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed before the start of the play on the third day of the four-day Test that Shubha, who played her maiden game for India across formats, will take no further part in the ongoing contest.

“Shubha Satheesh did not bat in the second innings due to broken finger and will take no further part in the ongoing India-England Test,” the BCCI statement read.

The BCCI did not provide any details as to when and how the player suffered the injury, though she had warmed up ahead of the second day's play on Friday.

But the 24-year-old did not take the field on that day and was seen sitting in the dugout with her fingers strapped.

Shubha, who top-scored for India in the first innings with 69 off 76 balls became the 12th player from the country to make a fifty on debut in women's Tests.

She added 115 runs for the third wicket with fellow debutant Jemimah Rodrigues, which is now the second highest partnership in Tests for India in history. India made 428 in their first innings before bowling out England for 136.