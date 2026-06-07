Shreyas Iyer expressed his immense pride after being officially named India's captain in the T20I format during the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee meeting on Saturday. Iyer has been elevated as the team's new skipper in the shortest format, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, who famously led the Indian team to victory in both the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup after succeeding Rohit Sharma at the helm. Shreyas, who was representing the SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the Mumbai T20 League on Saturday, was asked about the honour of leading the national side in T20Is, admitting he was truly humbled by the decision.

"It's a great feeling, and also an honour to represent the country at this level and lead them. I am definitely happy with what happened today on the field. I got crucial runs and got the team to victory, so it's like the icing on the cake," he said after the Mumbai T20 League match.

When asked if he had a message for his fans, who have supported and backed him over the years, Shreyas acknowledged that the love they have shown him is tremendous.

"Oh, I love the fans-the way they have supported me and the contribution they have shown throughout the years. I think it's tremendous, and I want to shower my love and respect on them," he added.

Shreyas Iyer words on becoming India's T20I captain.



There are no emotions on his face, shows that how serious players he is, he play for win. He is trying hard to avoid questions about Captaincy pic.twitter.com/iJyLzBQac5 — Soman. (@Shreyasian96) June 7, 2026

Following the official announcement of the captaincy change, Suryakumar Yadav warmly embraced the news, stating he was "very, very, very happy" for his long-time Mumbai teammate. He further characterised the development as a proud moment for Mumbai cricket.

Hours after being replaced as captain by Shreyas, Suryakumar came face-to-face with the newly appointed India skipper during their T20 Mumbai League fixture. Suryakumar led the Triumph Knights MNE, while Shreyas featured for the SoBo Mumbai Falcons as an Impact Substitute.

The two Mumbai stalwarts shared a warm hug before the start of the match, reflecting the strong bond they have built over years of playing together for both Mumbai and India.

Speaking at the toss, Suryakumar set aside any personal disappointment to congratulate Shreyas on taking charge of the national T20 side.

"As you said, so many things are happening, but obviously, I am very, very, very happy for Shreyas as he's getting to lead the Indian T20 team. We have played a lot of cricket together in Bombay. The most important thing, in my opinion, is that three back-to-back Mumbai captains are going to lead India in T20Is. I think it's a very proud moment, and everyone needs to celebrate that," Suryakumar said.

The BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar acknowledged that transitioning the captaincy away from Suryakumar was a difficult decision, especially after he guided India to the T20 World Cup title earlier this year. However, the selectors have opted for a fresh leadership direction with an eye on the next World Cup cycle, citing Shreyas' strong leadership credentials and consistent performances across formats.

With inputs from IANS

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