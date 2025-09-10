After Shreyas Iyer led Punjab Kings from the front to take the side to the final of the IPL 2025, one thought that Iyer would finally get his due and become an all-format player. Having led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title, Iyer's pedigree as a captain was proven. However, even then, he was released by the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise. Then, he was out of the Indian cricket team for a long time too. However, he made a great comeback and was one of the top performers in India's Champions Trophy. He was India's second-highest run-scorer with a tally of 243 in five innings.

In the IPL 2025, Iyer ended up as the sixth-highest run-scorer, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.33, a strike rate of 175.07, and six fifties. His best score was 97*.

However, just 30 months ago, Iyer was in terrible pain. A back injury threatened his career. His sciatica nerve (extending from the lower back to the foot) was affected in 2023, leading to paralysis in his right leg.

"No one can understand the pain I went through. I was totally paralysed in one leg. With spine surgery, you can place a rod in the back and still manage. But a snapped nerve, which is what I had, is really, really dangerous. The pain was horrendous, running all the way down to my tiny toe. It was so scary," Iyer told GQ India.

"People see athletes as robots who have to perform in every game. They don't know what's happening behind the scenes."

Iyer was not picked for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, despite a strong showing in the IPL.

"I can only control the controllable. I can only keep working on my skills and strength, and when the opportunity arises, I'll grab it with both hands," he said.

He also spoke about his captaincy philosophy. "I offer a lot as a captain and player. If I get respect, anything can be accomplished," says Iyer.

"This is what happened at Punjab. They gave me all the support I needed, whether it was the coaches, management, or players. I was coming off a high, having just helped India win the Champions Trophy. So all the stakeholders at Punjab Kings were eager to hear from me and have me contribute meaningfully. This allowed me to be decisive both on and off the field. I was in every meeting with the management and coaches, contributing strategically. This is something I love!"