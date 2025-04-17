The trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are all set to retain their A+ grade in the BCCI central contract list, according to a report by Sports Tak. The BCCI is reportedly expected to announce the final list for the central contracts at the end of this week. However, there may be some additions to the list after the five-Test series against England. The report further claimed that Shreyas Iyer will be returning to the central contract list after the brilliant show in the Champions Trophy 2025. However, Ishan Kishan may not get the central contract despite some good showing in domestic cricket.

"We have almost finalised the new contract for players in all categories, and it will be issued in the public domain soon in a day or two" A top source from BCCI told Sports Tak on the condition of anonymity.

"After the England tour, a new contract will be formalised, keeping in mind the recent performance of the player's source added.

"It's likely to be the same, and a few new arrivals may be added on a later date. The source added that the coach and selectors have given their opinion, and we will close it soon" the source also said.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed optimism about having a fully fit squad ahead of the five-match Test series against England.

Speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Rohit highlighted the importance of managing player fitness during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We need some of these guys to be 100 per cent fit. We just have to make sure they come out of the IPL really well. This is the most challenging one -- I know it's only four overs, but you play today, you travel tomorrow, and then you play again. That's the tough part, because you're travelling all across the country and playing so many games," Rohit said, given the demanding schedule of the IPL.

He specifically mentioned the importance of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami staying injury-free, saying that a fully fit team would give India a great chance of success in the series.

"I hope that these two guys, along with the others, finish the IPL without any concerns. If we have a fully fit team going to England, we'll have a great series there," said Rohit.

(With ANI inputs)