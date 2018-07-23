 
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Against South Africa A, Australia A

Updated: 23 July 2018 17:51 IST

The India B team will be led by Manish Pandey.

Promising top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Monday named captain of the India A. © AFP

Promising top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Monday named captain of the India A team which will take on South Africa A in the upcoming four-day games and a quadrangular series involving the two teams and Australia A. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met at a plush hotel here to pick the squads. The team also includes Under 19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and India regular Yuzvendra Chahal. The BCCI also named the India A and India B teams for the quadrangular series against Australia A and South Africa A with U-19 pacer Shivam Mavi finding a place in the India A team.

The India B team will be led by Manish Pandey. It will be the fourth team in the series and will also see the likes of highly rated top-order U-19 batsman Shubman Gill.

In the bowling department, Navdeep Saini and Prasidh Krishna were chosen with Krunal Pandya being the all-rounder option.

The India 'A' squad for the four-day games against Australia 'A' will be announced soon, a BCCI statement said.

Squads:

India A against South Africa A:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, A.R. Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, K.S. Bharat (WK), Axar Patel (1st four-day game)/S. Nadeem (2nd four-day game), Y. Chahal, Jayant Yadav, R Gurbani, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot, Md. Siraj

Quadrangular series vs South Africa A and Australia A:

India A: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, R Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Sanju Samson (WK), Mayank Markande, K. Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Md. Siraj, Shivam Mavi, Khaleel Ahmed

India B: Manish Pandey (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, A.R. Easwaran, Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, D.A. Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini

The committee also picked the teams for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, 2018-19.

India Blue: Faiz Fazal (Captain), Abhishek Raman, Anmolpreet Singh, Ganesh Satish, N. Gangta, Dhruv Shorey, K.S. Bharat (WK), Akshay Wakhare, Saurav Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Basil Thampi, B Ayappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

India Red: Abhinav Mukund (Captain), R.R. Sanjay, Ashutosh Singh, Baba Aparajith, Writtick Chatterjee, B. Sandeep, Abhishek Gupta (WK), S Nadeem, Mihir Hirwani, Parvez Rasool, R Gurbani, A Mithun, Ishan Porel, Y. Prithvi Raj

India Green: Parthiv Patel (Captain & WK), Prashant Chopra, Priyank Panchal, Sudeep Chatterjee, Gurkeerat Mann, Baba Indrajit, V.P. Solanki, Jajal Saxena, Karn Sharma, Vikas Mishra, K. Vignesh, Ankit Rajpoot, Ashok Dinda, Atith Sheth

Topics : Manish Pandey Shreyas Iyer Cricket
