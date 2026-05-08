Team India's white-ball side is set to undergo significant changes following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly looking to appoint a single captain for both white-ball formats, T20Is and ODIs. Sources have told NDTV that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is set to reward Shreyas Iyer for his consistent performances in the IPL by handing him a return to the T20I side. With Suryakumar Yadav struggling for form, Iyer is likely to be handed the team's captaincy. Furthermore, as the board is keen to have one captain leading in both ODIs and T20Is, Iyer could be given responsibility for both formats.

Speaking to NDTV, a BCCI source confirmed that changes will be seen in India's T20 squad as the management prepares for the next season. The board is said to be impressed by Iyer's recent white-ball form, placing him at the top of their wishlist for the leadership role.

"Expect some changes when the new T20 team is announced. We are looking at one player helming both the T20 and ODI sides. Our focus is on both now. The BCCI wants to look at young talent while also giving opportunities to experienced players. Shreyas has done exceedingly well in the last few years; his injuries have been unfortunate," the source said.

"This year, he has led his IPL franchise with a lot of courage and dedication. Yes, he is the top contender for white-ball captaincy. Suryakumar Yadav has been our World Cup-winning captain, and his contributions will be rewarded as well," the source added, suggesting that the management will not completely overlook Surya's impact.

In April this year, NDTV had exclusively reported that Shreyas is in line for captaincy promotion, with the BCCI looking to create 2 different teams in the T20I format.

BCCI Moving On From Suryakumar, Gill?

After guiding India to the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, Suryakumar had set his sights on leading the team at the 2028 LA Olympic Games. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was appointed India's ODI captain last year, taking over the role from Rohit Sharma.

With the Indian team shifting focus to ODIs to prepare for next year's 50-over World Cup, Gill was initially seen as the long-term captaincy solution. However, it appears the top brass is now keen to assess Iyer in the leadership role.

The Indian team resumes its international campaign on 6 June with a one-off Test against Afghanistan, followed by a three-match ODI series. India is then scheduled to tour Ireland and England starting in the last week of June for several white-ball assignments.

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