India batter Shreyas Iyer has ruled himself out for the upcoming Test series against West Indies, starting October 2. Iyer will not be part of India's squad for the two match series, which is set to be announced later today, as he has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. His decision stems from the fact that he recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. The 30-year-old will also take no part in the upcoming Irani Cup final between Ranji champions Vidarbha and Rest of India.

"Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup," the BCCI announced on Thursday.

However, Iyer has been named captain of India A for the upcoming three one-dayers against Australia, starting in Kanpur starting from September 30.

The batter, who recently underwent back surgery in the UK, was ignored for the Test series in England earlier this year.

While he was in contention to be picked by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee against the West Indies, the decision to take a break from red ball cricket could significantly impact his chances of making a return to the Test side in the future.

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh