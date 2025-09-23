A sudden development took place in the India A team, just hours before the second First-Class match against Australia A, as Shreyas Iyer decided to quit the team's captaincy. Shreyas' last-minute exit from the team prompted the management to name Dhruv Jurel as the India A captain for the second red-ball game against Australia A. While Iyer or the team management didn't reveal the exact reason behind his sudden departure, it has been reported that the reason was a 'personal' one.

"Yes, Shreyas is taking a break and has returned to Mumbai. He has informed the selectors that he won't be able to play in the second four-day match against Australia A. However, he remains in fray for a spot in the middle-order when the selectors meet to pick the squad for the West Indies series," a Times of India report quoted a source as saying.

Iyer did feature in the first India A match against Australia A, scoring 8 and 13 runs respectively. In the match, Iyer also seemingly became a victim of poor umpiring call against spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

Despite Iyer's failure with the bat, India A did do well against Australia A in the last match. The team scored 531 runs after Australia put 532 on the board.

Iyer wasn't a part of the Indian team on the tour of England, nor was he picked for the Asia Cup 2025 assignment, in the T20I format. The batter is working hard to become a pivotal member of the team in all three formats. Iyer is already a mainstay in ODI cricket for the team, having played central role in the Champions Trophy triumph last year.

However, he has found it tough to crack selection in the other two formats.

India's next red-ball assignment comes against West Indies, starting October 2nd, the team for which is likely to be picked in the coming days.