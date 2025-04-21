The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced annual central contracts for 2024-25 season, marking the return of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who were left out of the 2023-24 list. Only four players made it to the A+ category -- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. A number of young and upcoming cricketers like Rajat Patidar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, etc. were also given their maiden contracts.

The central contracts are divided in 4 categories -- A+, A, B, C -- depending upon the players' performances and participation across three formats. There were speculations over Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja's exit from A+ category (top bracket offering an annual salary of INR 7 crore) after their retirement from T20 internationals, but the trio was retained by the board.

The duo of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer was left out of the last central contract by the BCCI over certain disciplinary issues. While Iyer has already returned to the Indian team in the ODI format, Kishan has shown promising signs in the ongoing IPL 2025 campaign.

Iyer, in fact, also played an instrumental role in the Indian team's Champions Trophy-winning campaign earlier this year. Iyer made his return to the Grade B category while Ishan was added to the Grade C bracket.

Full List Of Players in BCCI's Central Contracts For 2024-25 Season:

Grade A+

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A

Md. Siraj KL Rahul Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya Md. Shami Rishabh Pant

Grade B

Suryakumar Yadav Kuldeep Yadav Axar Patel Yashasvi Jaiswal Shreyas Iyer

Grade C

Rinku Singh Tilak Verma Ruturaj Gaikwad Shivam Dube Ravi Bishnoi Washington Sundar Mukesh Kumar Sanju Samson Arshdeep Singh Prasidh Krishna Rajat Patidar Dhruv Jurel Sarfaraz Khan Nitish Kumar Reddy Ishan Kishan Abhishek Sharma Akash Deep Varun Chakaravarthy Harshit Rana

Breakdown of the grades and salaries:

Grade A+: Rs 7 crore per year

Grade A: Rs 5 crore per year

Grade B: Rs 3 crore per year

Grade C: Rs 1 crore per year

Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy are among the upcoming stars to have been handed their maiden BCCI central contracts, included in category C. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, has been upgraded to A category