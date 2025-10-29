India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer had an unexpected health scare as an injury he sustained during the Sydney match against Australia forced him to be admitted to a hospital. As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team realised that Shreyas had internal bleeding, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Though the batter is now out of danger and is on his way to recovery, the BCCI denied reports that suggested that Shreyas underwent surgery to stop the internal bleeding.

According to a report in the Times of India, the injury to Iyer could've been 'touch and go', but the BCCI medical team promptly reacted and shifted him to a hospital.

"Shreyas is much, much, much better. His recovery has been much faster than what the doctor expected. I'm in regular touch with Dr Rizwan (Khan, Indian team doctor who stayed back with Iyer to assist with his treatment at the Sydney hospital). Normally, he should take six to eight weeks (to recover completely), but you can expect a surprise from him because he may recover much earlier," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

"The doctors are very satisfied with his progress. He has started his normal functioning (routine chores). His injury was very severe, but he has recovered and is out of danger, which is why he was shifted from the ICU to his room in the hospital yesterday," he added.

Amid reports that Iyer had to undergo surgery, Saikia said that the batter didn't go under the knife but had another procedure. The alternate procedure is the reason why he made a quick recovery, something that wouldn't have been possible with surgery.

"Shreyas didn't have surgery but went through a different procedure, which is why he recovered so quickly," Saikia revealed.

"He's talking, smiling, and already joking with the nurses," a TOI report stated.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also revealed that he has had a few chats with Iyer on the phone.

"He's recovering well, replying to us on the phone-that means he is doing absolutely fine. It is unfortunate what happened but the doctors are taking care of him. He'll be monitored for the next few days but nothing to be worried about," Suryakumar said on Tuesday.