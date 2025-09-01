Cricket fans around the world were left shocked after veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from IPL. Making his debut in 2009 with Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin also played his last IPL match with the five-time champions in 2025. In 220 matches, he scalped 187 wickets and scored 833 runs in the IPL. Ashwin, who also called time on international career in December 2024, is currently in talks with the organisers of ILT20 League to join the auction for the upcoming edition.

Ashwin started his IPL career with CSK in 2009 and stayed with them till 2015. He then went on to play for the Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals before returning to CSK in 2025.

Speaking on his sudden decision to bow out from the IPL, South Africa great and Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend AB de Villiers stated that Ashwin should have never left CSK as he "never felt settled" while playing for the other teams.

"Stellar career. It has got to be said, what a wonderful player. What a scientist of the game. A doctor, professor of the game. He always took it to the limits of the rules book. Generally got it right, even though he was frowned upon a little bit. I have a lot of respect for guys who study the game, and he was one of such cricketers," said de Villiers during a 360 Live session on X.

"Incredible skill. A huge player and icon in India. He won so many games for Team India and CSK over the years. He played for other teams but never felt settled at those teams. In my opinion, he should have always stayed at CSK. Obviously, it was not up to him, as a lot of things go into that retention, all kinds of team selection. But I will always remember him as a yellow jersey guy," he added.

Recently, Ashwin also confirmed his interest in being part of the auctions for the next edition of ILT20.

"Yes, I am in talks with the organisers. Hopefully, I will have a buyer if I register for the auction," Ashwin was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.