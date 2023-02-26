Former Pakistan cricket team wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal believes that no Indian player should take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). When asked about Indian cricketers' possible involvement in the tournament, Akmal said that the BCCI has taken a smart decision by not allowing them to play in any T20 league other than the Indian Premier League (IPL). Akmal, who is currently the head coach of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi, also said that the Indian board is financially secure to take that decision.

“Indian players should not play in the PSL,” Akmal said on the YouTube channel ‘Nadir Ali Podcast'.

“The Indian board is doing the right thing by not allowing their players to play in overseas T20 leagues. They are aware that the IPL goes on for two months, and then there is a lot of international cricket as well. Unko zaroorat nahi hai (They don't have the need). The players are so strong financially that there is no need for them to go and play in other leagues,” Akmal explained in the interaction.

The former Pakistan cricketer also asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take note from BCCI's stance and accordingly manage the workload of their players.

"Our board can also learn from it as it can prolong the careers of players. They have 14 to 15 players who have played over a hundred Test matches, while we have just two or three such players. India value their cricket and their players. The IPL pays players a lot. The BBL (Big Bash League in Australia) is nothing in front of the IPL. No league in the world can match the IPL," Akmal concluded.

