Star India batter Virat Kohli on Monday shared a cryptic Instagram story on his official handle. In the photo, Kohli can be seen wearing a white t-shirt with some bruises on his face. He had also taped his nose with a band-aid, but had a smile on his face. On Sunday, the 35-year-old was retained by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of next month's IPL 2024 mini auction. "You should see the other guy," Kohli captioned the post on his Instagram story.

Kohli's post went viral on social media with fans wondering what the India star is up to.

On Sunday, all 10 IPL franchises announced the list of players they have retained, released or traded ahead of the auction.

Last year, Kohli revealed how multiple franchises approached him to put his name in the auction. But, he decided to remain loyal to RCB.

"To be very honest I thought about it. Yes, I won't shy away from it and I have been approached many times as well to come into the auction somehow, put my name there and stuff.

"And then I thought about it, I was like at the end of the day everyone has X numbers of years that they live and then you die and life moves on. There would have been many great people who won trophies but no one addresses you like that. No one addresses you in the room like 'Oh he's an IPL champion or he's a World Cup champion.

"It's like if you are a good person, people like you, if you're a bad guy, they just stay away from you and eventually that's what life is all about," Kohli explained the mindset behind his decision to stay put at RCB.

During the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023, Kohli scored 765 runs and was named 'Player of the Tournament' for his exploits.