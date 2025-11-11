Ahead of the IPL 2026 retention day deadline on November 15, several rumours are doing the rounds. One among them is that former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma may be released by the franchise. However, the franchise put an end to the speculation with a social media post. But does retaining Rohit, who is 38, actually make sense for MI in the long run? Former India and Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina had an interesting observation.

"They should hold him (Rohit Sharma); he has won a lot of trophies for them. Deepak Chahar is just in - it depends on what options they have, so they can either release him or retain him, but they might not get players at the auction. So I think they should retain him. They should retain him (Trent Boult); he is a gun player. The advantage that he has as a left-arm bowler - they should retain him," Raina told Star Sports.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians put an end to rumours suggesting a trade involving former captain Rohit Sharma to Kolkata Knight Riders, responding with a clever social media post that assured fans of the star opener's continued association with the franchise.

Despite persistent speculation since his captaincy handover to Hardik Pandya, MI's message made it clear that Rohit will remain a key part of their setup for another season.

MI put a spin on KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Don movie dialogue and wrote, "Sun will rise tomorrow again ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night... mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai (it is not only difficult but impossible)."

Rohit enjoyed a solid outing in IPL 2025, scoring 418 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate close to 150 and an average of around 30. His four half-centuries, including a fluent 81, underlined his trademark timing and composure at the top. Though MI had an up-and-down campaign, Rohit's brisk starts were instrumental, reaffirming his enduring value in the league.