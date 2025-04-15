The inclusion of 43-year-old Shoaib Malik in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) has led to a lot of controversy. The former Pakistan captain is currently playing for Quetta Gladiators. However, his old teammate - Mohammad Yousuf - was not in favour of his participation as he requested the organisers to 'draw a line' while deciding who can play in the competition. Shoaib Malik was appointed as the mentor of domestic Pakistan side Stallions for the Champions One-Day Cup last year. As a result, Yousuf said that he needs to decide whether he wants to be mentor or a player in order to avoid any conflict of interest - an issue that has plagued Pakistan cricket in the recent past.

"The PCB needs to draw a line regarding Shoaib Malik playing the PSL. If you ask me to play, even I'll play," Yousuf said on Samaa.TV.

"I think the board needs to decide who can play and who can't. The board needs to make some decisions. Everyone wants to play," he added.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi believes that Shoaib can play for as long as he wants but requested him to consider making way for young talent.

"He can play till whenever he wants to. I recently met him at the Academy of Moin Khan. He was coming back from training. At that time, the National Cup T20 was going on. Shoaib Malik can play some matches, but he should also miss a few games so that youngsters get their chance as they have performed to get here," said Afridi.

It has been a disappointing show from Shoaib Malik in this year's PSL till now. He has scored 14 runs in two matches and has not taken a single wicket.