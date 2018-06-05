 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan Reveals His Musical Side In Video Gone Viral

Updated: 05 June 2018 23:32 IST

Shikhar Dhawan posted a video of him playing a musical instrument he has been learning for the past three years.

Shikhar Dhawan Reveals His Musical Side In Video Gone Viral
Shikhar Dhawan showed his fans a different side © AFP

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday showcased his love for music as he took to social media to display his talent on the flute. Fondly called 'Gabbar' for his flamboyance on the field, the opener left his fans shell-shocked by revealing his "different side". "Hi guys. Wanted to share something that's very dear to my heart n is different side to me. For last 3 yrs I've been learning the flute (my fav instrument). I've had the privilege of taking lessons with my Guru Venugopal Ji. I still have a long way to go but I'm glad I've started," Dhawan tweeted.

The video showcased his passion for the flute, which he has been learning quietly without ever bringing it to the notice of his fans since the past three years.

On the field, Dhawan has been in fine nick and was brilliant throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 as an opener in absence of suspended Australian David Warner. He scored 497 runs in 16 outings.

Dhawan averaged a little over 38 in the recently-concluded IPL 2018 with a high score of an unbeaten 92 to guide the SunRisers Hyderabad to the final, where they eventually lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 8 wickets.
 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhawan posted a video of him playing a musical instrument
  • Dhawan averaged a little over 38 in the recently-concluded IPL 2018
  • The opener left his fans shell-shocked by revealing his "different side"
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan Reveals His Musical Side In Video Gone Viral
Shikhar Dhawan Reveals His Musical Side In Video Gone Viral
Shikhar Dhawan Takes Fitness Challenge, Nominates Harmanpreet Kaur, Yusuf Pathan
Shikhar Dhawan Takes Fitness Challenge, Nominates Harmanpreet Kaur, Yusuf Pathan
Shikhar Dhawan Reveals Inspiration Behind Kabaddi-Style Celebration
Shikhar Dhawan Reveals Inspiration Behind Kabaddi-Style Celebration
My Life Does Not Revolve Only Around Cricket, Says Shikhar Dhawan
My Life Does Not Revolve Only Around Cricket, Says Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan Calls Chris Gayle The
Shikhar Dhawan Calls Chris Gayle The 'Jamaican Daler Mehndi', Shares Selfie
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.