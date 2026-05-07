Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan arrived in Gurugram on Wednesday and registered his marriage, an official said. The cricketer came to the registrar's office in Vikas Sadar with his wife Sophie and signed the marriage documents. His family members and a priest were also there, the official said. Dhawan wore a dark blue T-shirt, and Sophie wore a light sky blue top. While his wife was signing the documents, a man from behind jokingly asked, "Is the pandit's photo coming or not?" After the formalities, Vasudev, superintendent of the marriage registrar, issued the marriage certificate.

"Shikhar Dhawan, along with his wife Sophie, reached the marriage registrar's office around 3 pm today. Around seven family members and friends were with them. The document formalities took about 35 minutes, and a marriage certificate was issued to them," the official from the Gurugram registrar's office said.

Dhawan married Irish product consultant Sophie Shine in an intimate ceremony in Delhi-NCR on February 21, 2026.

The couple, who met in Dubai and dated for over a year, confirmed their relationship in 2025. Sophie currently leads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

Dhawan got engaged to his Irish girlfriend on January 12.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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