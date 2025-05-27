Former Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan made a stunning revelation about getting dropped from the side just after playing a match with a broken arm in 2016. During the second Test match between India and New Zealand in Kolkata, Dhawan scored just one run in the first innings and while batting in the second innings, he was struck on his arm by a delivery from Trent Boult. However, the left-handed batter kept playing with a broken arm but could only score 17 runs. In an interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube show called 'Taakat', Dhawan opened up about the entire episode.

"The most difficult phase of my career, there was a time when I was really desperate. I knew that if I don't score runs I would be out of the team. We had a Test match in Kolkata, against New Zealand. First innings I got out, second innings I went out and got hit by a ball by Trent Boult, it broke my arm."

"I knew that if I choose to sit out of that innings, I would be out of that team. So I decided no, I'm going to play, I'm going to see out the innings. I'm dead either way, so might as well die completely on the pitch and go out). I played with a broken arm, got out on 15-20 runs, and after that I was out of the Test team."

Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket, former India opener Shikhar Dhawan penned a heartfelt tribute to his long-time teammates.

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan shared an emotional message, reflecting on the camaraderie and memories shared with the two modern-day legends of Indian cricket.

"Pitch par sirf shots nahi, yaariyaan bhi banti hain. Proud to have shared the field with two of the finest, @rohitsharma45 and @virat.kohli. Thank you for the memories, the laughs, and the moments that created history. Test cricket will miss you."

(With ANI inputs)