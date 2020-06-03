Shikhar Dhawan is spending his time well with wife Ayesha and son Zoraver amid the lockdown and is entertaining his fans with frequent posts on social media. On Tuesday, the India opener shared an amusing video of Zoraver doing his father's makeup. "Some in house make up fun by my very own little Zoraver," Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video on Instagram. within no time, fans flooded Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram post with heart-warming comments. Shikhar Dhawan would have been representing Delhi Capitals if the IPL 2020 had started on March 29.

The IPL 2020 has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and Dhawan is utilising this free time by making and sharing entertaining videos on the Internet.

Earlier, he shared a video of him dancing with his son that not only caught the attention of his fans but also of the West Indies legend Brian Lara.

In the video, Dhawan can be seen trying to do the 'siren beat' challenge but the left-handed batsman was interrupted by his son whose special cameo turns the video out to be hilarious.

"Dance ki asli jodi Like father, like son! #tiktok," Dhawan captioned the video.

Lara posted two laughing emojis on Dhawan's post while the Indian batsman responded with a thumbs-up emoji to the West Indies' legend's comment.

Earlier, Dhawan requested people not to engage in "domestic violence" amid lockdown in a video, in which he can be seen practicing punches and helping his wife and son practice punching as well.

While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence. pic.twitter.com/ulh1zb0zmY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 27, 2020

