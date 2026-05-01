Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, who is battling a rare immune disorder at a hospital in New Delhi, continues to receive support from family and fans as his brother Ghamai Zadran expressed gratitude for blood donors and appealed for more prayers. Shapoor, who represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is from 2009 to 2020, is in the intensive care unit (ICU) with stage four Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a life-threatening condition that causes hyper-inflammation and damages tissues including the bone marrow, liver, spleen and lymph nodes.

"With Sincere Gratitude: I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the friends who took part in organizing the blood donation campaign for Shapoor Zadran. Special appreciation also goes to the Afghan brothers and sisters, as well as the Indian youths who personally came to the hospital and supported Shapoor with genuine care, kindness, and compassion.

“If there is any urgent need for fresh blood platelets in the future, we will certainly keep you all informed. Our brother Shapoor still needs your prayers. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts. With respect," Ghamai wrote on his Instagram account on Friday.

Shapoor first became unwell in October last year and was advised to seek treatment in India. With support from Rashid Khan and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Mirwais Ashraf, his visa was fast-tracked and he was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on January 18.

A bone marrow test in late March confirmed stage four HLH for Zadran, prompting Ghamai to appeal for A-positive blood donors to assist in his treatment earlier this week. Apart from Rashid, Mohammad Nabi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib and AM Ghazanfar have met Shapoor during his treatment in New Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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