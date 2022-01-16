Spin legend Shane Warne on Sunday thanked former India skipper Virat Kohli for "passionately" supporting Test cricket. Kohli on Saturday stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years. Warne, the former Australia spinner, also congratulated Kohli and Team India on achieving great heights in Test cricket. "Congrats @imVkohli on what you and your team has achieved under your leadership and thankyou for supporting test cricket so passionately and insuring that it stays the number 1 form of the game," Warne tweeted.

Congrats @imVkohli on what you and your team has achieved under your leadership and thankyou for supporting test cricket so passionately and insuring that it stays the number 1 form of the game https://t.co/zlePdPQZG0 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 16, 2022

Kohli has been the most successful Test captain India has ever produced. After taking over the reins from MS Dhoni, he has led India in 68 Test matches and secured 40 wins at a win percentage of 58.82.

As Test captain, he registered his first series win against Sri Lanka in 2015, a victory that India registered in the Emerald Island after 22 years.

Under his leadership, Team India also scripted history as they registered their first Test series win in Australia in 2018, clinched series in the West Indies, attained the No.1 spot in Test rankings and later in the subsequent years marched into the maiden ICC World Test Championship Final in 2021.

Kohli also holds the impeccable record of winning 24 out of the 31 Tests played at home as captain, having lost only two Tests.