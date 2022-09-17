MI Emirates on Saturday confirmed that former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond will be their head coach for the inaugural season of the International League T20. It is important to note that Bond is the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The coaching team includes current Mumbai Indians talent scouts, Parthiv Patel and Vinay Kumar who will debut as coaches - Parthiv Patel as Batting Coach, Vinay Kumar as Bowling coach and former MI all-rounder James Franklin as fielding coach.

In addition, Robin Singh, with his vast experience in UAE cricket, will be General Manager, Cricket, MI Emirates.

"It's a privilege to be appointed the Head Coach of MI Emirates. It's always exciting to build a new team and I'm looking forward to furthering the MI legacy and inspiring our players to take the game to new heights," Bond said in an official media release.

Shane Bond joined Mumbai Indians in 2015 and has since won 4 titles and in the process built a formidable working style, helping bowlers realize their potential at the global stage. Robin Singh joined the coaching team of Mumbai Indians in 2010 and since then has been part of 5 IPL and 2 Champions League campaigns, having also worked closely with Shane Bond. Robin's stint with UAE cricket will also help as MI Emirates expands MI's cricket philosophy in the UAE.

Parthiv Patel has represented Mumbai Indians in the past and since 2020 been a part of the talent scouting team, and Vinay Kumar, who is also a former MI player joined the scouting team in 2021. Both Parthiv and Vinay were a part of Mumbai Indians' winning campaigns in 2015 and 2017. Former MI all-rounder and Coach James Franklin has also joined MI Emirates as fielding coach. With a firm grounding in MI, this team will be in a fine position to infuse MI Emirates with all that MI resonates with.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said: "I welcome Shane, Robin, Parthiv, Vinay and James to their new roles in MI Emirates. Having been an integral part of MI for various periods of time, the coaching team is exceptionally well-versed in the values that make MI what it is. I'm sure they would be able to build MI Emirates as a team that attracts the love of passionate MI fans."