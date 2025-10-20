The social media landscape can be a tricky place. Viral posts, often attributed to celebrities, frequently turn out to be fake. Former India star Navjot Singh Sidhu was recently the victim of one such fake quote. The post, which was shared just ahead of the India vs Australia series, featured a quote falsely attributed to Sidhu. The comment in the post read: "If India wants to win the 2027 World Cup, then BCCI should remove Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir as soon as possible and hand over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma again with full respect."

Sidhu reacted strongly to the fake comment, posting on X: "Never said it, don't spread fake news, never imagined it. Shame on you."

Never said it , don't spread fake news ,never imagined it. Shame on you https://t.co/qCZlwaUrwK — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 20, 2025

Under BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and India head coach Gautam Gambhir, the current Indian cricket team is in a transition phase. Shubman Gill has been named captain in ODIs and Tests. The future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is also under the scanner, with the 2027 ODI World Cup still two years away.

Recently, at the NDTV World Summit 2025, Agarkar was asked about the chances of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The BCCI chief selector responded that no decision had been made yet:

"They are part of the squad at the moment in Australia. They are incredible players, but this is not the forum to harp on individual performances. Two years from now, it's difficult to predict the situation. Who knows, younger players may emerge and claim those spots. Both are great players, and they will not be judged in every match. Once they start playing, we will assess the situation. It's about winning trophies, not just scoring runs. It's not like if they score three hundreds in the Australia series, they will automatically play the 2027 World Cup. We have to take the overall situation into account," Agarkar said.