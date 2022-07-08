After the conclusion of the ODI series against West Indies, Shakib Al Hasan will skip Bangladesh's white-ball tour of Zimbabwe. As per the ESPNcricinfo, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, the other three senior players, are available for the Zimbabwe tour. "Most of the senior players are available. They all want to play (in Zimbabwe). Shakib informed us that he isn't going. We have confirmed a team with the selectors. A full-strength team will go to Zimbabwe. It is an important series although (the World Cup Super League) points are not involved. But we want to do well there. Many people said it would be a second-string team but no, we want to send a strong Bangladesh side," ESPNcricinfo quoted BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus as saying.

"Tamim will let us know, may be after this series or end of July," Yunus said.

"He had asked for time till July and he was supposed to inform us in August. At the end of July, or at the beginning of August, he will inform. We don't have to give reminders. We have held plenty of meetings with him. So there is nothing to remind him of," he added.

"He didn't even tell us if he is available for the (T20) World Cup. Forget the World Cup, whether or not he will play T20Is is important. We were always positive and we wanted him. The decision belongs to him, not us," said Yunus.

Promoted

Bangladesh recently lost the two-match Test series against the West Indies and are currently playing in a three-match T20I series. The final T20I is set to take place on Thursday, July 7.

The three ODIs between Bangladesh and the Caribbean team will be played on July 10, 13 and 16 respectively.