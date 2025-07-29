West Indies skipper Shai Hope didn't mince words after his side slumped to a 0-5 whitewash in the T20I series against Australia, calling the team's overall performance disappointing and lacking intent. Chasing a target of 171, the middle-order trio of Cameron Green, Mitchell Owen and Tim David once again played pivotal roles. Green's consistent performances across all five matches earned him the Player of the Series accolade. The crushing defeat in the final T20I at St. Kitts capped off a tour where the Windies failed to compete meaningfully in either format - having already lost the Test series 0-3, including a record-low innings total of just 27 in the final red-ball match.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hope admitted the batting unit was largely to blame. “Don't think we put up a good batting display,” he said. “We came up against a quality opposition in Australia but as a batting group we didn't give ourselves the best chance. We were always one step behind the eight ball, but have to commend the bowling effort. Just didn't happen for us today.”

Despite boasting a squad packed with explosive T20 specialists, the West Indies never found rhythm or consistency.

Australia, meanwhile, played with clinical efficiency, exposing flaws in both departments of the Caribbean side's game. In the final game, the Windies again struggled with both bat and ball, with Hope conceding that key decisions, including the toss, added to their woes.

“In the Caribbean, chasing is always better due to the dew and wind factor. But that's not something I can control,” he noted.

Hope, however, saw a glimmer of encouragement in the bowling unit. “We have some clarity in the bowling unit, we executed better. We'll put this behind us and look ahead to the Pakistan series.”

As the team looks to bounce back, alarm bells are ringing within West Indies cricket. Emergency meetings have been held by the board to assess the deepening crisis. In a heartening move, legendary former captain Clive Lloyd has offered his support, saying he's ready to help restore the legacy built by past generations.

With a white-ball series, three T20Is and as many ODIs against Pakistan looming, Windies will look to re-group themselves.

