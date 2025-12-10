Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi came out in support of ace batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and dismissed attempts to sideline the two legends from the Indian ODI side, claiming they are the backbone of the team and must be continued until the 2027 World Cup, a news report said on Monday. “It's a fact that Virat and Rohit are the backbone of the Indian batting line-up, and the way they have played in the recent ODI series, it can confidently be said that they can play until the 2027 World Cup,” was quoted as saying in a report by Telecom Asia Sport.

Afridi said the two greats should be played in major series. “You need to preserve both these stars, and when India is playing against a weaker team, they can try some new players and rest Virat and Rohit,” the former opener told www.telecomasia.net on Monday.

Afridi hit out at Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir, with whom he had a number of on-field clashes in his playing days. “The way Gautum started his stint, it looked like he thought that what he thinks and says is right, but after some time, it was proved that you are not always right.”

Afridi showed pleasure at Rohit overhauling his record for most sixes in ODI cricket. “Records are meant to be broken, and this too is now bettered. I am happy that a player whom I have always liked has broken this record.”

“My record of fastest century stood for nearly 18 years, but it was finally broken, so records are set by one player and another player comes and breaks it. This is cricket.”

Rohit surpassed Afridi's 351 sixes in 398 matches during the second ODI against South Africa at Raipur and now has 355 in 279 matches. “I played alongside Rohit for the Deccan Chargers in my only Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2008, and at that time, I liked him.

“During practice sessions of the Charges, I watched him bat, and his class impressed me. I knew that one day Rohit would play for India, and he has proved himself as a classy batter,” he said.

