The memories of the Asia Cup Trophy snub that India faced in September 2025 are still fresh. Despite a five-wicket win against Pakistan in the final, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India has to date not been able to touch the trophy. Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council chief, took away the trophy after Indian players refused to accept it from him. The 2025 edition final of the continental event always had a tense build-up after Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts. India's gesture came in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Former Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi, talking about the Asia Cup, made a controversial remark on Wednesday. "People across the border violated sportsmanship. Our job is to play cricket, and that remains our focus. We will try to respond on the field," Afridi said in a press meet.

The comment was not taken well by social media users. "Empty vessels make the most noise," wrote a user. "Are you even fit for a reply," wrote another. "I want such confidence in my life," mocked another. "Let's see on the field," a user threw an open challenge.

“People across the border have violated the spirit of sportsmanship. Our job is to play cricket, and that remains our focus. We will try to respond on the field.”#ShaheenAfridi #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/EWxiZXgJGJ — Shakeel Khan Khattak (@ShakeelktkKhan) January 7, 2026

Afridi is currently recuperating from a knee injury and is being supervised by the PCB's medical panel at the High Performance Centre in Lahore. The PCB on Wednesday released a video of the pacer doing rehabilitation but did not mention the extent of his injury or how long it will take for him to regain full fitness.

Shaheen hurt his knee while fielding in a Big Bash League match in Australia recently. He was released by his side, Brisbane Heat, with the PCB calling him back for rehabilitation.

It is not the first time Shaheen has suffered a knee problem. It also happened in 2021 while fielding during a Test in Galle, and the injury kept him out of the game for several months.

Afridi has been a key figure in Pakistan's pace attack, and his availability could be crucial for the team's chances in the T20 World Cup, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

"We are hopeful he will be fit for the World Cup, but the final decision will come from the (Pakistan Cricket) Board on advice from the medical panel," Pakistan's T20 captain Salman Ali Agha said.