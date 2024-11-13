Just months before the start of next year's ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has reclaimed the Number 1 ranking after the ICC issued the latest Men's ODI Bowler Rankings. The left-arm quick regained his place as the top bowler in the 50-over format on the back of his impressive displays during Pakistan's historic series triumph over Australia. During the three ODIs, Shaheen took eight scalps, averaging 12.62 and ended the series as the second-highest wicket-taker.

Shaheen leapfrogged three places to establish his position at the top of the summit. He dethroned South Africa's seasoned spinner Keshav Maharaj, while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan held his second spot.

Shaheen first held the number one spot in the bowler ranking midway through last year's ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India.

Shaheen's accomplice, Haris Rauf, improved 14 places to 13th overall. He landed a new career-high rating following his 10 wickets and Player of the Series heroics against Australia.

The duo's compatriot Naseem Shah also found a new career-best spot after he improved 14 rungs to equal 55th position.

Shaheen's recent surge has ensured that Pakistan has the top-ranked player in both batting and bowling in ODI cricket.

Former skipper Babar Azam extended his lead at the top of the batter charts on the back of his 80 runs against Australia. He was dismissed just once across the three ODIs.

Pakistan's newly crowned skipper Mohammad Rizwan progressed two places to equal 23rd position in the list for ODI batters following his 74 runs in Australia in the three-match series.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto moved 11 places to equal 23rd, and Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai also made gains to equal 31st position in the list for ODI batters.

In the ODI bowlers rankings, West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie reached 14th position, and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz progressed nine rungs to equal 23rd.

Afghanistan's seasoned star Mohammad Nabi remained at the top of the list for ODI all-rounders. Mehidy made progress and got to the fourth spot, and Omarzai jumped to ninth position in the latest rankings.

There were plenty of changes on the latest T20I rankings, with England opening duo Phil Salt (second) and Jos Buttler (sixth) and West Indies dasher Nicholas Pooran (10th) all gaining a place inside the top 10 for batters.

South Africa explosive duo Reeza Hendricks (up two spots to 12th) and Tristan Stubbs (up 12 places to 26th) made eye-catching progress in the T20I batters list.

India's in-form Sanju Samson moved 27 rungs to 39th following his century in Durban in the series opener against South Africa.

Sri Lanka's star spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, was the big mover in the updated rankings for T20I bowlers. He moved four spots to second behind the number-one-ranked Adil Rashid.

West Indies' Akeal Hosein (3rd) and India's Ravi Bishnoi (7th) moved inside the top 10.

New Zealand duo Mitchell Santner (13th) and Lockie Ferguson (15th), England pacer Jofra Archer (21st) and Sri Lanka speedster Matheesha Pathirana (31st) were also the biggest movers in the updated list for T20I bowlers.

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy moved from outside the top 100 into equal 64th place following his five-wicket haul against South Africa in the second T20I.

England's Liam Livingstone remained at the top of the rankings for T20I all-rounders, with Hasaranga (up one place to fifth) and versatile West Indies player Romario Shepherd (up four spots to eighth) featuring among the biggest movers in the list.

