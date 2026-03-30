Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Sikandar Raza have come under the scanner of local authorities over a "serious breach of established security protocols" amid the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In a letter written by a deputy police inspector to PSL CEO Salman Naseer, Shaheen and Raza were accused of "forcefully escorting" four visitors on Saturday night to one of the players' hotel rooms. The letter alleged that the PCB had earlier rejected multiple requests from the Qalandars seeking permission for four people known to Raza to enter his hotel room.

"The request was declined, with the letter alleging Sameen Rana, the Qalandars owner, then sought Naseer's permission for the same. That request, too, the letter says, was declined on security grounds," said the letter, a copy of which was seen by ESPNcricinfo.

The letter further alleged that despite the instructions of on-duty security personnel, Shaheen and Raza "forcibly escorted" the four visitors.

Umar Farooq, the Qalandars' head of media, said the team is aware of the incident involving two players and is in contact with the PSL regarding the issue.

"We are aware of an incident involving two Lahore Qalandars players, and are in communication with the PSL over the matter," Umar Farooq, Qalandars' head of media, said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The police letter concludes by calling for a review of the incident and urging that appropriate steps be taken to prevent similar violations in the future.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars suffered their first defeat of PSL 2026 on Sunday, losing to Karachi Kings by 4 wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The ongoing season of the PSL is being played behind closed doors in Lahore and Karachi due to the ongoing regional crisis in the Middle East and the resulting national fuel shortage.

However, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi left open the possibility of bringing fans back for the latter stages, but he insisted that it will depend on when the regional crisis ends.

(With IANS Inputs)