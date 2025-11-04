Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on November 2. The Bollywood superstar, who is also the co-owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, met some of his lucky fans on the occasion. He was wished on his birthday by top names from various fields, including sports. Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir, IPL team owner Sanjeev Goenka, and India star Rinku Singh were among those who wished the star on his birthday. Rinku Singh, an important member of KKR, wrote on X: "The best ever! Happy birthday @iamsrk sir."

To which Shah Rukh replied: "Thank u Rinku. Lots of love... and shaadi kab hai?" Rinku Singh got engaged to Member of Parliament Priya Saroj on Sunday, June 8.

Thank u Rinku. Lots of love… and shaadi kab hai? https://t.co/2vVclWdVP4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2025

Earlier, in an interview in August, Rinku finally revealed the story behind meeting Priya Saroj, a politician from the Samajwadi Party.

"It started in 2022 during the COVID years when the IPL was in Mumbai," Rinku said in a chat with News24.

"I had a fan page that put up a photo of Priya about some voting in her village. Priya's sister shoots photos and videos, so I think she had asked the fan page to put up a photo for help. I saw the photo and I liked her. I thought she was perfect for me. I thought about texting her, but then I thought it wouldn't be right."

Rinku revealed that he only texted Priya after she liked a few of his pictures on Instagram.

"She liked a couple of my photos. Then I texted her on Instagram, and that's how it all started. Then we started talking. In a week or two, we were talking regularly, talking before matches. So, I started feeling the love from 2022," Rinku said.