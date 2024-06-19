Out-of-favour batter Ahmed Shehzad has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take strict actions against the players who took part in their disastrous T20 World Cup campaign. Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the tournament after losing to India and tournament debutants the USA. While Pakistan did beat Canada and Ireland in their last two group games, the team's approach was questioned by fans and experts.

Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten had launched an attack on the team, saying that there is "no unity" in the side and he has "never seen such a situation" in his long coaching career.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten said as per reports quoting a senior scribe.

Geosuper.tv 4 quoted sources as saying that Kirsten had expressed his displeasure over the fitness level of the players. The former South Africa opener also said the team is far behind in terms of skill level as compared to the rest of the world.

Reacting to Kirsten's remarks, Shehzad said that the Pakistan team is plagued with groupism within the team. He also demanded a crackdown from the PCB on the current group of players.

"If Gary Kirsten's team talk is true, it's not shocking at all. We have been saying this throughout the World Cup. It's time for accountability, this team is plagued with grouping and crackdown is the only option. The players involved must be punished and an example should be set for next generation of cricketers. PCB chairman must take notice," Shehzad wrote in a post on X.

Few days back, Shehzad had urged the PCB to get rid of senior players, including captain Babar Azam, star pacer Shaheen Afridi and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Shehzad suggested that the players have been given enough time to perform and improve, but their hasn't been any improvement.