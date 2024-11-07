Former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil has voiced his confidence in the Indian cricket team's ability to replicate their past success against Australia in the upcoming Test series. Reflecting on India's recent performances, Patil highlighted the importance of consistency and the lessons learned from the series against New Zealand. "India played really well in the last Test series, but the series between India and New Zealand was a wake-up call," Patil told ANI, emphasising the need for the team to remain vigilant and prepared.

Patil, who has played 29 Tests and 45 ODIs for India, scored 1,588 and 1,005 runs, respectively.

He acknowledged the challenges faced during the New Zealand series but remained optimistic about India's prospects.

"The Indian team overall has shown tremendous consistency, so I believe the team will replicate its performance from the last Australia tour," Patil added, underscoring his belief in the team's ability to deliver strong performances on foreign soil.

India's previous tour of Australia saw historic victories, with the team demonstrating resilience and skill to clinch the series.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence on November 22 in Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the day-night format under the stadium lights. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising an exciting conclusion to the contest.

