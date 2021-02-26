The senior women's one-day tournament will begin on March 11, while the final will be played on April 4, as per a letter sent by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah to all affiliated units. The quarter-finals will be played on March 29 and 30, while the semi-finals will take place on April 1. The venues for the knockout stages have not been revealed yet and they would be confirmed in due course.

"All the teams are required to assemble in their respective host cities on March 4 and they will be required to undergo Covid-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the BCCI SOPs," BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote in a letter to all the affiliated units of the BCCI, accessed by ANI.

The teams have been divided into six groups and the group-stage matches will run up to March 21.

Surat will be hosting all Elite A group matches, comprising Jharkhand, Odisha, Hyderabad, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, and Tripura.

Elite Group B has Railways, Bengal, Saurashtra, Haryana, Assam, and Uttarakhand and all the matches in this group will be held in Rajkot.

Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, and Chandigarh form Elite Group C and all the matches in this group will be played in Jaipur.

Indore will hots Elite D group games featuring teams like Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kerela, Baroda, Punjab, and Nagaland.

Elite Group E comprises Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha, Meghalaya, and the matches will be played in Chennai.

The final Plate Group is up of Pondicherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Bihar, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the matches will take place in Bengaluru.