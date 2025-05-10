Former India opener Virender Sehwag hailed Rohit Sharma after the skipper announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old called time on his Test career and also stated that he will continue to represent India in the ODIs. The announcement came as a big surprise as the selectors are currently finalising the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England as Rohit's absence means that the committee also needs to find a new captain.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag stated that Rohit's decision is a surprise but he must have taken this call after having a discussion with the selectors.

"It's amazing, because I had also heard those things-like how he was preparing for the England tour, or during the Australia tour when he didn't play the last Test match, he was saying, 'I'm not going anywhere. I'm right here. Don't pretend like I've retired.'" said Sehwag on Cricbuzz.

"But what might have happened during this time? What happened is probably this: when the selectors made their decision-maybe they thought, 'We won't announce Rohit Sharma as the Test captain,' or perhaps, 'We won't even take him as a player' for the England tour. I'm sure the selectors would have spoken to him, told him what they were thinking, and then offered him some options. That's why, before the team was announced-before anything else was made public-Rohit Sharma announced his retirement. That's a good sign," he added.

Sehwag further praised Rohit for breaking several records in his career and called him an entertaining player.

"But who wouldn't miss a player like Rohit Sharma? Whether it's Test cricket, ODI cricket, or T20 cricket, he always provided full entertainment. Fans enjoyed watching his batting, and the records he's made are outstanding. Yes, there's always that feeling-he could have played a bit longer. He could have reached 100 Test matches, and only a few elite players have achieved that milestone," said Sehwag.

"But he's made his decision, and that's fine. His career has been absolutely brilliant. He has no regrets. He started in the middle order and retired as an opener. His achievements are massive. So I'd say-thank you, Rohit, for your service, and all the best for the future," he added.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.