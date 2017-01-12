Section Dedicated To Virat Kohli Inaugurated At Cricket Museum

Virat Kohli can boast of a special section now in cricket museum as 'Blades of Glory', a museum of cricket memorabilia, was inaugurated in Pune on Thursday.The section dedicated to the right-handed batsman has his used ODI T-Shirt, Test shirt, pads, gloves, bat and helmet. It also has a special photo gallery showing Kohli's glimpse on the field. The section has a special scoreboard indicating his performances in all the three formats.Impressed with the museum, Virat donated his T Shirt and bat that he used while scoring a double century against New Zealand recently.

The Delhi player applauded the collection and expected that the museum gets bigger and better.

Meanwhile, India captain, currently second in the International Cricket Council (ICC) One-day International (ODI) rankings, will have his eyes on the top spot, currently held by South African AB de Villiers, when he starts the three-match rubber against England, starting January 15.

The Delhi batsman, who will start his first series as full-time India skipper succeeding Mahendra Singh Dhoni, trails de Villiers by 13 points.

Kohli, on the other hand, will be chased by swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner, who sits at No.3 and narrowly trails the India star by just two points

The Indian cricket team's next assignment is ODI series against England that starts on January 15. The first match will be played in Pune.

In the team rankings, third-placed India will have an opportunity to narrow the gap with second-ranked South Africa, when the men-in-blue takes on fifth-ranked England. Australia lead the team rankings.