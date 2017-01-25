 
Sarfraz Ahmed Never Spoke His Mind During Waqar Younis' Tenure

Sarfraz Ahmed has been playing international cricket for Pakistan since 2007 when he debuted against India in a One-Day International at Jaipur.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed has hinted that he kept quiet about his problems during former coach Waqar Younis' tenure as he thought he could be dropped from the Pakistan squad. When asked about an incident where he had gone to the chief selector and requested him not to rest him for a tour of Zimbabwe, Sarfraz, who is in line to become the next captain if Azhar Ali is removed from his post, admitted this was true.

"I was a bit insecure because I had been dropped from the last T20 matches before the Zimbabwe tour after performing nd I was concerned if my replacement performed what would happen," he told Geo Super channel.

Reminded that he was the top wicketkeeper-batsman of the team who had been performing consistently well than why was he insecure, Sarfraz remained elusive in his reply.

But when asked about the events of the World Cup 2015 in New Zealand and Australia, when Waqar didn't play him in the first four matches despite public pressure, Sarfraz tried to play the issue down.

"I feel scared to say too much. It could lead to me being dropped. I fear being dropped from the team because I have seen what happened to some other players."

Pakistan are currently playing Down Under. After being whitewashed 3-0 in the Test, they have also lost the One-Day International (ODI) series 1-3 to the hosts with a game yet to be played.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

