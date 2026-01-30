The Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Delhi at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Ground on Thursday saw an unexpected controversy over pollution erupt, with players seen wearing masks on the field as play continued. While news about air quality causing discomfort to athletes usually makes headlines in Delhi, it was unexpectedly Mumbai where players complained of breathing difficulties this time. The Air Quality Index (AQI) during the first day's play on 29 January was around 160, which falls into the 'unhealthy' category.

However, the AQI at the MCG-BKC Ground was likely higher due to nearby construction work, which caused the air quality to deteriorate rapidly. Despite the conditions, the players had no option but to continue.

India international Sarfaraz Khan, his brother Musheer Khan, and several other cricketers were seen wearing surgical masks. While these masks offer limited protection against filtering PM 2.5 pollutants, the players utilised whatever resources they had at their disposal.

"...new (building) construction work is being carried out here, and because of that, the players were feeling the pollution and having issues in breathing, so they put those on," Mumbai pacer Mohit Avasthi said on Day 1.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Mumbai team has lodged a formal complaint with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), urging them to take up the matter of the construction dust with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

A Mumbai team source told the TOI: "Mumbai's team management has written to the MCA regarding the pollution caused by the under-construction building nearby, which has led to a significant amount of dust on the ground. Players and support staff sitting outside the dressing room were also forced to wear masks. In fact, a few players from the Delhi team even requested masks from us. Running on the field is incredibly difficult in such conditions."

As of now, neither the BCCI nor the state association has taken formal action regarding the matter.