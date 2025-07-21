One of the finest domestic performers for India in red-ball cricket, Sarfaraz Khan has undergone a stunning transformation by shedding 17kgs of body weight. Sarfaraz, who isn't a part of the Indian squad for the Test series in England, despite being a consistent performer, had critics questioning his fitness for a long time. Though Sarfaraz broke into the Indian team last year, making his Test debut against England in February, he hasn't quite managed to cement his place in the team yet. While runs have been coming from Sarfaraz's bat in the domestic spectrum, the right-handed batter has further proven his resolve by working hard on his fitness too.

As Sarfaraz shared the picture of his transformation, fans went ga-ga over the batter's determination. Sharing a picture from his gym, Sarfaraz said he lost 17 kgs of weight.

Dedication. Discipline. Determination. Sarfaraz Khan has shed 17 kgs in just 2 months — a true testament to hard work and focus. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LFiZQUO3iK — Pitch22 (@OfficialPitch22) July 21, 2025

When Sarfaraz was overlooked by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for the England tour, many former India cricketers, including Harbhajan Sing,h had backed him to bounce back harder.

“It's very unfortunate... I was a bit shocked not seeing his name in the squad. I'm sure he will come back strong. He has got that will to make a comeback…All I can say is, don't be disheartened, you will get your due, if not today, then tomorrow…Look at Karun Nair," Harbhajan had said.

"He scored 300 runs against England and then never got too many opportunities. Now he is back in England with the team," Harbhajan added.

Snubbed by the BCCI selection committee, Sarfaraz Khan also lost the team management's backing after a failed Australia tour. But, by working hard in the gym, the talented batter has sent a loud and clear message to all the stakeholders.