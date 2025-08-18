Sarfaraz Khan sent another massive message to BCCI selectors with a sensational century for Mumbai during the Buchi Babu Trophy on Monday. The right-handed batter, who was snubbed for the five-match Test series against England, looked in brilliant form as he slammed a 92-ball ton against TNCA XI. Sarfaraz came out to bat with Mumbai struggling at 98/3 and took the fight to the bowlers. The batter found himself in the headlines recently for his stunning body transformation and will be looking to prove himself as an option for the Test series against West Indies just after Asia Cup 2025.

Sarfaraz Khan believes that all Mumbai cricketers should play the Kanga League competition. Sarfaraz turned up for the tournament that is held during Mumbai's monsson season and said that cricketers should not skip it due to the fear of failure.

Sarfaraz scored 61 off 42 deliveries while playing for Parkophone Cricketers during the match against Islam Gymkhana.

It was a big statement of intent from the cricketer who is looking to regain his spot in the Indian cricket team and he namedropped Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar in his big message for Mumbai cricketers.

“I was so excited about this Kanga League match that the reporting time was 8.30am, but I reached at 8am only. More than being satisfied with my performance, I was delighted to be able to spend time in the middle. The pitch was not easy to bat on, and I even got hit on my helmet once. Also, there was a thick grass cover across the outfield so boundaries were hard to come by,” Sarfaraz told Mid-Day.

"During my childhood, I heard a lot of stories from my father [coach Naushad Khan] about how Sunil Gavaskar sir once turned up for a Kanga League match despite returning from England the same morning. So, Musheer [younger brother] and I have always taken pride in playing this tournament. While returning from Nagpur last evening [Saturday], we were hoping it won't rain today. It rained a bit this morning, but when I reached Islam Gymkhana, the weather was good. I played my last Kanga League match three years ago. I was going through the league fixture book before this game and saw my name in it for scoring a century in 2018 and it felt nice,” Sarfaraz added.